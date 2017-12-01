[Kanye West] Looks SO Annoyed With Kim At [Chrissy Teigen's] Birthday Party

Seated in airplane seats that were replicas of the Pan Am Airlines, the couple along with the other guest got to experience travel in the golden ages where passengers were wined and dinned just like the old days.

The reality star captured the retro night on her snapchat and showed off her date for the night.

Kim, who loves to dress up, played up the theme with a vintage pink Chanel suit and a Boufant hairstyle, while her husband Kanye, skipped out on the dress code, sporting all black.

In one video, Kim with the camera pointed toward both her and the rapper, jokingly says, “He hates traveling.” Kanye is seen drinking a beverage then scrunches up his face like North often does to which Kim laughs at.

In another shot, the couple is pictured in a romantic mood completely wrapped in one another.