Jonny Mitchell & Stephanie Pratt Split After 3 Months Of Dating

👗: brand new from my #AW17 #StephXGoddiva collection @goddivafashion 😍available in grey/silver too! Super comfy wardrobe staple 💥💥💥 🤵🏽: @jonny_mitchell1991 😘 you're really cute 😍 #amywinehousefoundation

A post shared by Stephanie Pratt (@officialstephpratt) on Oct 7, 2017 at 8:15am PDT