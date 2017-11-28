Jonny Mitchell & Stephanie Pratt Split After 3 Months Of Dating

Jonny Mitchell confirmed on Tuesday that he and Stephanie Pratt have split after just three months together.
“Jonny Mitchell and Stephanie Pratt have ended their relationship. Jonny has fond memories of the times they spent together and wishes Stephanie all the best of luck in the future,” Jonny’s rep said.
The announcement comes just one day after Stephanie posted a photo of herself crying with mascara funning down her face, which she captioned “Makeup by JM”
The Hills star later addressed the photo in a video she posted to Instagram.
“Hi strangers, just need to apologize for posting a photo of myself crying since none of you know what my life is like,” she said.
“None of you know that I'm not speaking to my family, none of you know that I ended up calling the police last night because I was terrified. So f**k all of you.”
She captioned the video: “Maybe that's my way of asking for help or reaching out to my mom.”
In a second video Spencer Pratt’s younger sister was more positive and wrote “You can’t keep me down that long. Soz.”
Continuing her emotional social media rant she later took to Twitter with another cryptic message. “3 times is a pattern—pattern that will never change.” [Sic]
The couple reportedly was set to star in their own realty TV show about their relationship prior to the split.