Jesse Metcalfe & Cara Santana Break Off Engagement After Over A Decade Together

Jesse Metcalfe and Cara Santana have broken up after 13 years together, calling off their engagement. The news comes one day after photos surfaced of Jesse, 41, out and about with two different women in less than 24 hours.
Us Weekly broke the news that Jesse and Santana, 35, are “not even living together.” An insider said, “They’ve split and are not together. He did not cheat on her.”
A second source told the magazine that the Desperate Housewives star “moved out” earlier this month, one day after the pair attended The Art of Elysium’s 13th annual celebration together on January 4.
Jesse apparently hasn’t wasted any time moving on. On Wednesday, January 21, photos surfaced of Jesse out with two different women. First, he was seen with model Livia Pillmann at Gracias Madre in West Hollywood. Later that evening, he was spotted snuggling up to a blonde woman at the Attic bar in Sherman Oaks, California.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
On January 4, Cara spoke to Us about their “modern” romance, which reportedly began back in 2009. “We’re, like, two people kind of doing it, like, on our own terms,” she said. “In a modern couple, it’s nice to be able to be like, ‘He’s 41, I’m 34, and we’re taking our time.’ And it’s just easy.”
Photo credit: INSTARImages
The Vida actress said about their plans to have kids, “I think it’s hard to imagine our lives without children. But, to be completely honest, I really have no desire at the moment.”
Photo credit: INSTARImages
Photo credit: INSTARImages
Cara said in 2018 that her friend Meghan Markle
inspired her decisions with wedding planning. “I can tell you it’s across [the] pond,” she said. “I’m taking a little cue from my old friend Meghan Markle.”
Photo credit: Amy Sussman/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
But in March 2019, she said that wedding planning was going “nowhere” and that they had “no plans” for their big day. She said they were “totally enjoying” life as an engaged couple and were hoping to “find something soon.”
Photo credit: INSTARImages
Cara and Jesse previously tried to crowdfund a movie together called Steps
that they both would have costarred in. They stopped updating the project’s social media in 2018. Jesse is set to appear in the biopic The Latin From Manhattan
this year.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
