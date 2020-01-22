Jesse Metcalfe & Cara Santana Break Off Engagement After Over A Decade Together

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Jesse Metcalfe and Cara Santana have broken up after 13 years together, calling off their engagement. The news comes one day after photos surfaced of Jesse, 41, out and about with two different women in less than 24 hours.

Us Weekly broke the news that Jesse and Santana, 35, are “not even living together.” An insider said, “They’ve split and are not together. He did not cheat on her.”

A second source told the magazine that the Desperate Housewives star “moved out” earlier this month, one day after the pair attended The Art of Elysium’s 13th annual celebration together on January 4.