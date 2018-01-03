Jennie Garth Works Out As She Tries To Fix Her Failing Marriage!

David Abrams are taking a break to work on issues within their marriage. Jennie Garth is working on her revenge body after recently confirming that she and her husband of two years,are taking a break to work on issues within their marriage.

The 45-year-old and her daughter Fiona, 11, got into their New Year’s Resolution swing as the mommy-daughter duo worked up a sweat with a personal trainer.

The actress was clad in an all black workout outfit and completed sets of lunges and squats while holding a kettleball.

The mother-of-three has been battling the bulge for years, loosing 30 pounds following her divorce from Peter Facinelli after 11 years of marriage, then gaining back that love weight once Dave came into the picture in 2015.

And now with her love life on the fritz, she’s back to focusing on her health and overall wellbeing.