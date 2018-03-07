Jenna Jameson On Motherhood: ‘It’s Not Always Shiny & Perfect’

Jenna Jameson shared a photo of herself breastfeeding her 11-month-old daughter Batel Lu in the shower with a lengthy caption where she detailed the challenges of motherhood she encountered this week.
“This is motherhood. It’s not always shiny and perfect like so many instagrammers make us believe,” Jameson wrote in the caption. “There are days you question your strength and abilities. But then there are HARD days like today that prove your uncompromising power.”
“I haven’t slept for two days and poor Batelli has been vomiting every 40 min like clockwork. We are in this together. So here’s to all of you selfless mamas out there, you make this world go round. #Normalizebreastfeeding.”
Since welcoming her daughter Batel back in April, the former adult film star has posted numerous pictures of herself breastfeeding her baby accompanied by the hashtag #Normalizebreastfeeding.
Some have found her post to be controversial, while others are supportive of her quest to normalize breastfeeding.
Jenna—who shares Batelli with fiancée Lior Bitton—has two boys, 8-1/2-year-old twins Jesse and Journey, from a previous relationship.