Jane Pauley Opens Up About Getting Diagnosed With Bipolar Disorder At 50

CBS Sunday Morning anchor Jane Pauley is speaking out about getting diagnosed with bipolar disorder when she was 50 years old.

“When I was 49 I was not bipolar. When I was 50 I was,” Jane, now 68, explained on CBS This Morning. Most people who are diagnosed with the disease find out before they turn 24. Jane’s doctors realized she had the disease after she was prescribed steroids to treat a case of hives.

“It unmasked what doctors described as a genetic vulnerability to a mood disorder, and by that time I was in pretty deep trouble,” she explained during the show’s “Stop The Stigma” mental health week.

She said that her moods started the “change,” and she quickly went from upbeat and cheery to erratic and manic.

“I got better and felt much better, and then I felt really great and started having plans, and other behaviors that my husband didn’t know who I was,” she explained of the scary experience, which happened in 2001.