Iranian Woman Underwent Fifty Surgeries To Look Like Angelina Jolie

Shara Tabar
, 22, from Tehran, Iran, has reportedly undergone fifty surgeries to look like actress Angelina Jolie
.
In the pictures posted to her social media account the super-fan shows off her high cheekbones, plump lips, and an exaggerated pointed nose, however the over done features missed the mark on the natural beauty that Anglina has become widely known for.
Sahar caved in eyes, overly pronounced features and greyish complexion was called out as critics took to social media commenting, “She looks like Angelina Jolie corpse.”
Another commented on the frightening nature of the photos writing, “Halloween all year round.”
“It's not her real face,” declared another suggesting the use of makeup and prosthetics.
In the series of photos, her lips appear to be different sizes and both her cheeks and nose look to be changing positions, though it could be possible that the inconsistency seen in the photos could be at different stages in her transformation.