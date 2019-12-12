Huey Lewis Says He Contemplated Suicide After Hearing Loss

Huey Lewis is opening up about the difficulties he’s faced since he lost his hearing due to a rare disease. The 69-year-old admitted that, after he was diagnosed, he was suicidal. The Huey Lewis and the News frontman spoke about living with Ménière’s disease in an interview with the Whitefish Review, a literary journal based in Montana.
He told the magazine of his diagnosis, “This has ruined everything. This has absolutely ruined everything. I try not to let it get me down.”
“In the first two months of this, I was suicidal,” the “Cruisin’” singer revealed. “I can honestly share that with you. I thought, ‘S**t, I’m just going to commit suicide.’ I actually contemplated my demise. You know, like pills. I figured pills were the easiest way to go. I mean, would I have? I don’t know.”
Ménière’s disease is an inner ear disorder. Those who have it can suffer from vertigo, ringing in the ears and hearing loss. Huey said he first noticed it during a performance in March 2018 and that the symptoms have gotten worse since then.
“This is now a year and eight months, and it’s awful,” he sadly confessed. “I can’t hear music. It’s hard enough to hear speech. But music is impossible.”
Photo credit: Malcolm Mackenzie/ProSports/Shutterstock
“The music is cacophony for me and now my hearing fluctuates. I can actually get better sometimes where I think, ‘Oh, my gosh, I can almost sing.’ And I have sung twice in the last two years when my hearing was better. And I sang one song acoustically. But I couldn’t do it for a set,” the lifelong musician admitted.
In 2018, Huey was forced to cancel all his tour dates so that he could focus on battling the sickness.
Photo credit: MEGA
“The fans have been amazing — the letters I get. The support I get from people, ordinary people, is amazing,” Huey said. “Because when you do this, you don’t think about that. You do it because you’re just writing a song. You’re having fun, and you don’t realize you’re affecting people’s lives. And I get these letters from people who have cancer or they’re debilitated somehow or have life-threatening stuff going on.”
Photo credit: MEGA
It gave him a chance to reflect “I was always going so fast, I would never take a chance to really appreciate what that means,” Huey said.
Photo credit: MEGA
Huey Lewis and the News are releasing a new album in February 2020 and have a new single, “While We’re Young.” It’s the first time they’ll release new material since 2001. Most of the songs were recorded before Huey’s diagnosis.
Photo credit: MEGA
Photo credit: Rmv/Shutterstock
