Huey Lewis Says He Contemplated Suicide After Hearing Loss

Huey Lewis is opening up about the difficulties he’s faced since he lost his hearing due to a rare disease. The 69-year-old admitted that, after he was diagnosed, he was suicidal. The Huey Lewis and the News frontman spoke about living with Ménière’s disease in an interview with the Whitefish Review, a literary journal based in Montana.

He told the magazine of his diagnosis, “This has ruined everything. This has absolutely ruined everything. I try not to let it get me down.”

“In the first two months of this, I was suicidal,” the “Cruisin’” singer revealed. “I can honestly share that with you. I thought, ‘S**t, I’m just going to commit suicide.’ I actually contemplated my demise. You know, like pills. I figured pills were the easiest way to go. I mean, would I have? I don’t know.”

Ménière’s disease is an inner ear disorder. Those who have it can suffer from vertigo, ringing in the ears and hearing loss. Huey said he first noticed it during a performance in March 2018 and that the symptoms have gotten worse since then.