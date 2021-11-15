Star Magazine logo

Shutterstock

Here’s Who We Spotted Out And About In The Last 24 Hours

Shutterstock

Credit: MEGA

Click through to see what the hottest celebs in Hollywood have been up to in the last 24 hours!

Shotface! Riverdale’s Charles Melton celebrated with close friends in L.A. on Saturday, November 13.
Terrence J unveils the first Maytag® Feel Good Fridge at the Wilmington Boys and Girls Clubs of America.

Photo credit: MOVI Inc

Terrence J poses with kids at the Wilmington Boys and Girls Clubs of America after unveiling the Maytag® Feel Good Fridge.

Photo credit: MOVI Inc

Sean Lowe and his kids enjoyed the Season 5 premiere of PJ Masks on Disney Junior.

Photo credit: Courtesy of Sean Lowe

Miami Beach powerhouse lawyer Russ Berman is flanked by Siesta Key’s Juliette Porter and Amanda Miller at the One Hotel.

Photo credit: A360Media

Sonja Morgan celebrates Pride with Alexis Michelle at the launch of Club Cumming on the Coast at The Kennebunkport Inn.

Photo credit: Casey Nava, Navadise Media

New Parents Ashlee Simpson-Ross and Evan Ross Stepped Out For a Special Day Date at Spa Girl Cocktails “Caftans & Cocktails” class at the Trina Turk store in Palm Springs.
Between juggling family and career, Mindy Kaling stays hydrated with Propel Immune Support.

Photo credit: Instagram

La La Anthony plans for her families future with the help of @Gemini, the cryptocurrency app.

Photo credit: Lala Anthony

Emmy award-winning actress, host and mom Tamera Mowry-Housely understands the challenge of juggling hectic everyday routines. To help manage ongoing stress she turns to Teladoc.com, the largest virtual care provider offering fast access to qualified experts.

Photo credit: Courtesy of Teladoc.com

Camila Alves McConaughey joined Ronald McDonald House Charities To #HelpKeepFamiliesClose This Holiday Season
Vanderpump Rules stars Kristen Doute and Brittany Cartwright were spotted in Las Vegas at the Westgate Resort and Casino with friend Jared Lipscomb. The girls treated Jared to an amazing trip at the resort staying in the hotel's exclusive European Villa, which at 7,000 square feet is the definition of opulence and elegance.

Photo credit: Aaron Garcia/Kabik Photo Group

Chef and actor David Burtka created magical moments with Keebler to celebrate National S’mores Day with his kids on Monday, August 10.
Neil Patrick Harris and Billy Eichner starred in a new Old Navy fleece commercial.

Photo credit: Old Navy

Ellie Kemper found balance at the Tom's of Maine Prebiotic Personal Care launch event celebrating the importance of maintaining a naturally healthy lifestyle in New York City on Wednesday, February 26.

Photo credit: Michael Simon/Startraks

Michelle Keegan and Extra presenter Mark Wright walked hand-in-hand along trendy Abbot Kinney Blvd in Venice, California on Wednesday, February 26.

Photo credit: Rachpoot/MEGA

