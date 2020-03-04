Star Magazine logo

Heidi Klum out and about, Los Angeles,

Here’s Who We Spotted Out And About In The Last 24 Hours

Must-See Photos!

Heidi Klum out and about, Los Angeles,

Click through to see what the hottest celebs in Hollywood have been up to in the last 24 hours!

Ellie Kemper found balance at the Tom's of Maine Prebiotic Personal Care launch event celebrating the importance of maintaining a naturally healthy lifestyle in New York City on Wednesday, February 26.

Photo credit: Michael Simon/Startraks

Michelle Keegan and Extra presenter Mark Wright walked hand-in-hand along trendy Abbot Kinney Blvd in Venice, California on Wednesday, February 26.

Photo credit: Rachpoot/MEGA

