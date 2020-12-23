Here’s Who We Spotted Out And About In The Last 24 Hours

Click through to see what the hottest celebs in Hollywood have been up to in the last 24 hours!
Vanderpump Rules stars Kristen Doute and Brittany Cartwright were spotted in Las Vegas at the Westgate Resort and Casino with friend Jared Lipscomb. The girls treated Jared to an amazing trip at the resort staying in the hotel's exclusive European Villa, which at 7,000 square feet is the definition of opulence and elegance.
Photo credit: Aaron Garcia/Kabik Photo Group
Chef and actor David Burtka created magical moments with Keebler to celebrate National S’mores Day with his kids on Monday, August 10.
Neil Patrick Harris and Billy Eichner starred in a new Old Navy fleece commercial.
Photo credit: Old Navy
Ellie Kemper found balance at the Tom's of Maine Prebiotic Personal Care launch event celebrating the importance of maintaining a naturally healthy lifestyle in New York City on Wednesday, February 26.
Photo credit: Michael Simon/Startraks
Michelle Keegan and Extra presenter Mark Wright walked hand-in-hand along trendy Abbot Kinney Blvd in Venice, California on Wednesday, February 26.
Photo credit: Rachpoot/MEGA
