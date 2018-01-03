Hoda ‘Isn’t Complaining’ About Pay Gap, Kotb To Work Twice As Hard

"Hoda isn't complaining about the money. She has landed the big job she always dreamed of, and most definitely deserves," said a show insider to Page Six

"Plus, Matt's salary reflected the long time he was on the show — 25 years. If things go well, Hoda could ask for more next time if she re-ups her contract. But the figures underline the huge wage disparity at NBC News."

And while it should also be noted that Hoda—who has been with the network since 1998, and in 2007 became a co-host for the fourth hour of Today—is making the same amount as Savannah, the inequality between wages at NBC News should be acknowledged as well. Photo credit: Getty Images

Kathie Lee Gifford also spoke with People about her friend and colleague’s big promotion. "The whole thing with Matt is not something we want to get into. We love this man and we are heartbroken about him being gone. Our sense of joy is tempered by our sense of loss." Photo credit: Getty Images

"The best way to say it is that it's a bit bittersweet. Nobody wants to profit off of someone's pain. But this is reality. It's a business, and someone has to move on. Matt would be the first to congratulate her and wish her well."

“I feel happy for her because she is having the greatest year of her life, and if she's happy, I'm happy for her,” she told the magazine.

"What's happening to her now is something she would have given anything for earlier on in her career… Nobody is as good at what they do as Hoda. Nobody spreads more joy. But she has learned that the way you make your living is different from what your life is all about." Photo credit: Getty Images