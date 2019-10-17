Helen Hunt Taken To The Hospital After Car Accident In Los Angeles

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Helen Hunt was sent to the hospital after a terrifying car accident in Los Angeles in October 16. The 56-year-old actress is now recovering from the scary incident that took place Wednesday afternoon.

The Mad About You actress was briefly hospitalized after the collision, Us Weekly confirmed. The incident occurred in the Mid-City area of Los Angeles.

According to footage of the accident, Helen’s SUV was driving through an intersection. When it was almost through, the vehicle was T-boned by another car. Helen’s car rolled over on to its side because of the intense impact.

The What Women Want star was sitting in the backseat of the car at the time of the collision. She and other people were taken to the hospital after the incident where they were checked for injuries. After Helen was examined by the doctors, she was released from care.

Police determined there was no crime committed during the accident.