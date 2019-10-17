Helen Hunt Taken To The Hospital After Car Accident In Los Angeles

Helen Hunt was sent to the hospital after a terrifying car accident in Los Angeles in October 16. The 56-year-old actress is now recovering from the scary incident that took place Wednesday afternoon.
The Mad About You actress was briefly hospitalized after the collision, Us Weekly confirmed. The incident occurred in the Mid-City area of Los Angeles.
According to footage of the accident, Helen’s SUV was driving through an intersection. When it was almost through, the vehicle was T-boned by another car. Helen’s car rolled over on to its side because of the intense impact.
The What Women Want star was sitting in the backseat of the car at the time of the collision. She and other people were taken to the hospital after the incident where they were checked for injuries. After Helen was examined by the doctors, she was released from care.
Police determined there was no crime committed during the accident.
Helen most recently starred in the BBC series World On Fire with Game of Thrones star Sean Bean. The show tells the stories of ordinary people throughout Europe during World War II. The drama will air in the United States on PBS.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
One of Helen’s most iconic roles was as Jamie Stemple Buchman on Mad About You. The NBC series ran from 1992 to 1999. Helen, who costarred with Paul Reiser, won four Emmys over the course of its run. They played a married couple living in New York City.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
Earlier this year, a revival of the show was announced by Spectrum Originals. Six episodes will be released in November with another six coming out in December.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
Paul, 63, recently admitted to Us Weekly
that neither he nor Helen originally wanted to do more episodes. “Helen Hunt and I were very clear together: ‘Leave it. We did it, we ended it perfectly. Don’t touch it,’” he said in September. “And then people kept asking us, so we were talking about it and thought, ‘Well you know what? It will just be fun to play together.’”
Photo credit: INSTARImages
He explained, “We realized we were both going through this thing of our kids leaving and growing up and we thought, ‘That’s a really rich place to dig for comedy and emotional drama.’”
Photo credit: INSTARImages
Paul said, “So, it’s kind of like the original pilot, 20, 30 years ago where everybody leaves and it’s just you two alone and you have to figure out how to navigate that. I was really skeptical and resistant and now really glad, because we’re having such a great time, and they’re coming out great!”
Photo credit: INSTARImages
Helen also has an Academy Award for her work in the 1997 romantic comedy As Good as It Gets.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
