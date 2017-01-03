'Screaming' Heather Locklear Puts Nurses Through Holiday Hell

heather-locklear-rehab-breakdown-meltdown-weight-gain-pics-1
heather-locklear-rehab-breakdown-meltdown-weight-gain-pics-2
"When she came in, she was drunk and on pills, crying and screaming," a source at the Cliffside Malibu Rehab Center told Radar. "She had to be helped because she was so f****d up!"
heather-locklear-rehab-breakdown-meltdown-weight-gain-pics-3
From what an eyewitness told the publication, the sight was shocking to watch as staffers quickly put her in detox.
heather-locklear-rehab-breakdown-meltdown-weight-gain-pics-5
Although Heather’s rep claims the actress is “healthy,” Radar’s insider went on to dish that “she’s on alcohol and benzo(s). She’s in a private house with two other people,” the source said. “The only time she comes out is to see the doctor."
Photo credit: Getty Images
heather-locklear-rehab-breakdown-meltdown-weight-gain-pics-7
As Star
previously reported, the ex-Dynasty
star, 55, has long suffered from drug and alcohol problems. Not only was the actress arrested
for driving under influence of prescription drugs in 2008, but she also entered rehab that year to get clean.
Photo credit: Getty Images
heather-locklear-rehab-breakdown-meltdown-weight-gain-pics-6
Things took a turn for the worse again in 2010, when Heather found herself back in rehab in 2010 — and again in 2012 — after her sister freaked out and called an ambulance when she discovered Heather tried to overdose on pills and booze.
heather-locklear-rehab-breakdown-meltdown-weight-gain-pics-4
Then, another meltdown ensued when Heather's boyfriend of three years, Dr. Marc Mani, pulled the plug on their relationship after he found inappropriate photos with her ex-husband, Motley True drummer, Tommy Lee.
Photo credit: Getty Images
heather-locklear-weight-gain-bruised-chin-nose-wound-pics-2
Since then, the actress has been spotted looking like a trainwreck and nearly unrecognizable. Last year in August, Star
exclusively revealed shocking photos of the fallen star that showed she had gained a massive amount of weight
and had a large wound on her nose.
Do you think Heather will finally clean up her act the fifth time around in rehab? Tell us in the comments below!