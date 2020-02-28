Fox News Host Britt McHenry Reveals She Has A Brain Tumor

Fox News host Britt McHenry revealed that she has been diagnosed with a brain tumor. The 33-year-old, who used to work for ESPN, took to Twitter to share her diagnosis.
Britt tweeted on Thursday, February 27, “I was trying to keep this relatively private. But as usual, things are being said without my consent.”
She continued, “I have a brain tumor. I’m with an amazing medical team and surgery is imminent. Thank you for continued support and understanding at this time.”
Meghan McCain, who used to work at Fox News, tweeted, “Sending love and strength Brit. Please let me know if there’s anything we can do.” Her dad John McCain died of brain cancer in 2018 after an agonizing battle with the illness.
A few days earlier on February 24, Britt tweeted, “MRI tomorrow for neck and brain. Never had one before, pretty nervous.”
Photo credit: Alex Brandon/AP/Shutterstock
She hinted at the results a day later, writing, “I had good & bad news today. Overwhelmed by the support by friends & strangers alike. With the best surgeons and doctors. Just another thing to take on 💪🏼.”
Photo credit: Nick Wass/AP/Shutterstock
She added, “Please I can’t stress enough, make your check-ups. Get an MRI early. It could have saved me.”
Former Today host
and Fox anchor Megyn Kelly
also tweeted well wishes at Britt. She wrote, “I'm so sorry Britt. Praying for continued strength as you fight this.”
Britt hosts UN-PC on Fox Nation, an on-demand streaming service that launched a year ago. She also hosts a show on her local Fox station in Washington, DC. Before joining Fox, she worked at ESPN for four years, and some of her old colleagues sent their support on Twitter.
“Sending so much love and prayer your way, Britt. You got this!” Jenna Laine, who reports on the NFL for the network, tweeted. Sportscenter anchor Kevin Negandhi wrote, “I'm so sorry Britt. Praying for continued strength as you fight this.”
Fellow Fox Nation host Tammy Bruce wrote, “I am so sorry Britt! You have a powerful base behind you sending love and prayers.” Fox News meteorologist Janice Dean tweeted, “Sending love strength and prayers. Here for you if you need me. Always. Xo.”
