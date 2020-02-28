Fox News Host Britt McHenry Reveals She Has A Brain Tumor

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Fox News host Britt McHenry revealed that she has been diagnosed with a brain tumor. The 33-year-old, who used to work for ESPN, took to Twitter to share her diagnosis.

Britt tweeted on Thursday, February 27, “I was trying to keep this relatively private. But as usual, things are being said without my consent.”

She continued, “I have a brain tumor. I’m with an amazing medical team and surgery is imminent. Thank you for continued support and understanding at this time.”

Meghan McCain, who used to work at Fox News, tweeted, “Sending love and strength Brit. Please let me know if there’s anything we can do.” Her dad John McCain died of brain cancer in 2018 after an agonizing battle with the illness.