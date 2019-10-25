Felicity Huffman Released From Prison Early — Find Out Why!

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Felicity Huffman is a free woman! The Desperate Housewives star was sentenced to 14 days in prison, but was released on October 25 after serving only 10 days.

The Bureau of Prisons confirmed the 56-year-old’s release to RadarOnline.com. An official told NBC News that she was released early because of a standard policy about releasing inmates early if they were set to leave over the weekend.

Felicity began her incarceration on October 15 and was scheduled to leave on Sunday, October 27.

A judge sentenced her to two weeks in prison after she plead guilty to a fraud conspiracy charge on May 13. She confessed to paying $15,000 to increase her daughter’s SAT scores and apologized for her actions. She was also levied a $30,000 fine and has to do 250 hours of community service.

During her brief sentence, photos were released of Felicity in a green jumpsuit and a white baseball hat, looking miserable. The Internet quickly exploded with jokes, and even Martha Stewart joined in on the trolling.