Felicity Huffman Released From Prison Early — Find Out Why!

Felicity Huffman is a free woman! The Desperate Housewives star was sentenced to 14 days in prison, but was released on October 25 after serving only 10 days.
The Bureau of Prisons confirmed the 56-year-old’s release to RadarOnline.com. An official told NBC News that she was released early because of a standard policy about releasing inmates early if they were set to leave over the weekend.
Felicity began her incarceration on October 15 and was scheduled to leave on Sunday, October 27.
A judge sentenced her to two weeks in prison after she plead guilty to a fraud conspiracy charge on May 13. She confessed to paying $15,000 to increase her daughter’s SAT scores and apologized for her actions. She was also levied a $30,000 fine and has to do 250 hours of community service.
During her brief sentence, photos were released of Felicity in a green jumpsuit and a white baseball hat, looking miserable. The Internet quickly exploded with jokes, and even Martha Stewart joined in on the trolling.
“She should style her outfit a little bit more. She looked pretty schlumpy,” Martha, 78, said during a Vanity Fair summit on October 22. Martha famously went to jail for 5 months after she was accused of insider trading.
Photo credit: Elise Amendola/AP/Shutterstock
She was found guilty of five felony charges and also served five months of house arrest.
Photo credit: MEGA
“She made a horrible mistake, and she’s experiencing what happens,” Martha said about Felicity’s actions.
Photo credit: MEGA
The cooking icon spoke out in 2017 about her harrowing experience behind bars. “No one, no one, should have to go through that kind of indignity, really, except for murderers, and there are a few other categories,” Martha told Katie Couric
.
Photo credit: Michael Dwyer/AP/Shutterstock
Katie asked if incarceration had been a “growth experience,” and Marth replied, “That you can make lemons out of lemonade? What hurts you makes you stronger? No. None of those adages fit at all. It’s a horrible experience. Nothing is good about it, nothing.”
Photo credit: INSTARImages
Actress Lori Loughlin, who, like Felicity, was also involved in the college admissions scandal, is still awaiting her fate and has not taken a plea deal.
Photo credit: KATHERINE TAYLOR/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
She and husband Massimo Giannulli
were just hit with a new bribery charge
in the case. There’s no word yet on whether they’ll plea to the charges or go to trial.
Photo credit: Steven Senne/AP/Shutterstock
