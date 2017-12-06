Dinner Date! Kourtney Kardashian Bares All & Kendall Jenner Covers Up

Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner were spotted out on a dinner date in LA on Tuesday night after recently revealing on an episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians that their relationship and closeness has suffered over the years.

After bonding on their sister road trip it appears that the siblings are still committed to making more of an effort to hang out especially being the only Kar-Jenners who are aren’t expecting within the coming months.

Kendall kept things causal in navy pants that stopped mid calf, an oversized white T-shirt, Balenciaga denim jacket, and black mules.

The model topped off the simple yet chic look with a Stranger Things baseball cap which fans of the show know to be a Dustin trademark.

Kourtney’s look had a completely different vibe as she wore brown leather pants and a lacy bell sleeve white top, which flashed a peek of the white bra she wore underneath. She topped off the look with snakeskin booties.