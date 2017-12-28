Demi Lovato Is ‘Cool For The Summer’ In This Stunning One Piece Swim Suit

Winter may have just begun, but wherever Demi Lovato is, it's sunny and 75! The “Sorry Not Sorry” singer took to Instagram on Wednesday night to show off her assets in a plunging, cleavage-baring, one-piece swim suit and she looked hot!

“In [love] with this bathing suit,” she captioned her mirror selfie which featured a cherry adorned, black and white stripped bikini.

The star had a full face of makeup on and the products she used to create the stunning look could be seen on the bathroom table.

As fans know, Demi has struggled with her weight and recently opened up about her struggles with an eating disorder, which she admitted she has still not “conquered.”

The 25-year-old spoke candidly about her issues in her documentary Simply Complicated, which premiered on YouTube back in October.