Day 7: Kim Kardashian's 25 Days Of Christmas Featuring North West

Kim Kardashian is in charge of the family’s annual Christmas card tradition, and as if fans weren’t already anxious over the big reveal, the reality star has decided to up the anticipation by unveiling portions of the card throughout the month. This yearis in charge of the family’s annual Christmas card tradition, and as if fans weren’t already anxious over the big reveal, the reality star has decided to up the anticipation by unveiling portions of the card throughout the month.

The “25 days of Christmas” countdown started on Dec.1 with the youngest member of the clan, Kim and husband Kanye West’s son, Saint West. The two-year-old is pictured shirtless and wearing denim jeans, as he stands amongst boxes gift wrapped in brown paper and white ribbons. A tree is seen on the opposite side of the frame.

Day 2 featured Saint’s big sister, North. The KKW founder’s firstborn is wearing a white tank top and looking up at her mother, who is also wearing a white tank top and denim jeans. North’s curly black hair is left natural and cascades down her back.

Kourtney Kardashian’s youngest son Reign Disick was the star of Day 3. The reality star shared the image to social media and captioned it, “my little drummer boy 25 DAYS OF CHRISTMAS.” Reign is pictured shirtless with his hair covering his face as he looks off into the distance.

Kourtney also shared a “Day 4” teaser to her social media account, which featured North and Kim seated against a white background.

With six (soon to be nine) mini Kar-Jenners to choose from, it appears that Kim is debuting the children first on the card. On Dec. 5, Saint was featured for the second time as the star of Day 5, which also happened to be the 2-year-old's birthday.

“Day 5- HAPPY BIRTHDAY to my beautiful boy Saint! I love you so much!!!” the soon to be mother-of-three captioned the sweet pic.

Unlike in the first picture posted of Kanye and Kim’s son, this one is a close-up. The toddler, still shirtless and in blue jeans, stares straight into the camera with his hair in cornrows as he holds one of the gift-wrapped presents first seen in the “Day 1” post.

Momager Kris Jenner posted "DAY 6" on both her Twitter and Instagram accounts. In the picture, Kourtney is seen seated on the floor and surrounded by her three children- Mason, 7, Penelope, 5, and Reign, 2. The son of Scott Disick and Kourtney is pantsless and appears to be chasing his younger sister P, as the baby of the gang is standing by himself off to the side of the photo wearing white overalls and shirtless underneath.

The day of rest aka Day 7 features Kim and her daughter North for the third time. The mother daughter duo are seen laying on the floor as the mom-of- two cuddles her first born who is seen resting on her chest with her legs interlocked around her mother's. Edges of a tree tease at the opposite side of the frame while Kim points up towards the sky.

Meanwhile, fans are wondering if the Christmas card, shot by photographer Eli Linnetz, will eventually lead up to the official announcement of Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian’s pregnancies.