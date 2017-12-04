Day 4: Kim Kardashian Unveils Family Christmas Card Countdown!

Kim Kardashian
is in charge of the family Christmas card this year, and as if fans weren’t already anxious over the big reveal, the reality star has decided to increase the anticipation by revealing the annual photo day by day leading up to Santa’s big night.
The “25 days of Christmas” countdown started on Friday with the youngest member of the clan, Kim and husband Kanye West’s son Saint West. The-soon-to-be two-year-old was pictured shirtless and wearing denim jeans, as he stood amongst boxes gift wrapped in brown paper and white ribbons. A tree is seen on the opposite side of the frame.
Day 2 featured Saint’s big sister, North. The KKW founder’s first born was wearing a white tank top and looking up at her mother, who is also wearing a white tank top and denim jeans. North’s curly black hair is left natural and cascading now her back.
Kourtney Kardashian’s youngest son Reign Disick was the star of Dec. 3. The reality star shared the image to social media and captioned it, “my little drummer boy 25 DAYS OF CHRISTMAS.” Reign is pictured shirtless with his hair covering his face as he looks off into the distance.
It appears that the reality star is revealing the kids in the family first, which leaves Dream Kardashian, Mason and Penelope Disick next in line for the Dec. 4 teaser.
Meanwhile fans are wondering if the Christmas card, shot by photographer Eli Linnetz, will lead up to the official reveal of Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian’s baby bumps.
While the Kar-Jenner sisters have yet to confirm that they are expecting, sources say that they both are due early next year.