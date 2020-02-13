Star Magazine logo

Courtney Love Announces She’s 18 Months Sober

The rock legend has struggled with an opioid addiction.

Courtney Love

Courtney Love announced on Wednesday, February 12, that she’s been sober for 18 months. The rock legend, 55, has been open in the past about her struggles with opioid addiction.

The “Celebrity Skin” singer was at the 2020 NME Awards at London’s O2 Academy Brixton. She received the Icon Award, and the trophy they gave her was in the shape of a hand giving the middle finger.

“I didn’t prepare any speech, sorry I didn’t mean to be disrespectful,” the Hole frontwoman said when she got to the microphone.

“I woke up this morning and I asked a friend like ‘Is it the 11th?’ because also today, the honor of picking up this wonderful f**k you thing … I also have 18 months sober today,” she revealed.

“I can’t believe that,” she admitted. “That’s pretty wild. Thank you so much I’m very honored.”

She also shared some throwback photos of herself alongside an emotional Instagram caption. She wrote, “Looked with my team through images of my life - for the NME awards. Tragic, weird, beautiful, wild, amazing, crazy — none of it small, (until it got small.)”

She continued, “F**k small. What an honor to have worked with and loved some of the geniuses I have, and what an honor that they’ve worked with and loved me. #icon, Yeah baby, I’ll take it. It’s cute.”

Because of her struggles with opioids, Courtney has been a vocal advocate of other people going through addiction. In September 2019, she slammed the Sackler family, who own the company that makes OxyContin, when she was invited to a fashion show held by one of the family members.

“I am one of the most famous reformed junkies on the planet — my husband died on heroin — What is it about me that says to Joss Sackler, ’I will sell out to you?’ Well I won’t,” she said to Page Six at the time. She claimed they offered her $100,000 to attend the show, in addition to other perks.

Courtney slammed the idea of the clothing line, saying, “What about instead giving money to rehab facilities, paying for Narcan [a medication that saves lives after overdoses] or creating a non-addictive painkiller?”

Courtney added, “I’m sober, but I will always be an opioid addict, it doesn’t vanish. I will always be that, I am just in recovery.”

Courtney’s daughter with late husband Kurt Cobain, Frances Bean, has also struggled with addiction. In 2018, the 27-year-old celebrated two years of sobriety.

