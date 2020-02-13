Courtney Love Announces She’s 18 Months Sober

Courtney Love announced on Wednesday, February 12, that she’s been sober for 18 months. The rock legend, 55, has been open in the past about her struggles with opioid addiction.
The “Celebrity Skin” singer was at the 2020 NME Awards at London’s O2 Academy Brixton. She received the Icon Award, and the trophy they gave her was in the shape of a hand giving the middle finger.
“I didn’t prepare any speech, sorry I didn’t mean to be disrespectful,” the Hole frontwoman said when she got to the microphone.
“I woke up this morning and I asked a friend like ‘Is it the 11th?’ because also today, the honor of picking up this wonderful f**k you thing … I also have 18 months sober today,” she revealed.
“I can’t believe that,” she admitted. “That’s pretty wild. Thank you so much I’m very honored.”
She also shared some throwback photos of herself alongside an emotional Instagram
caption. She wrote, “Looked with my team through images of my life - for the NME awards. Tragic, weird, beautiful, wild, amazing, crazy — none of it small, (until it got small.)”
She continued, “F**k small. What an honor to have worked with and loved some of the geniuses I have, and what an honor that they’ve worked with and loved me. #icon, Yeah baby, I’ll take it. It’s cute.”
Because of her struggles with opioids, Courtney has been a vocal advocate of other people going through addiction. In September 2019, she slammed the Sackler family, who own the company that makes OxyContin, when she was invited to a fashion show held by one of the family members.
Courtney slammed the idea of the clothing line, saying, “What about instead giving money to rehab facilities, paying for Narcan [a medication that saves lives after overdoses] or creating a non-addictive painkiller?”
Courtney added, “I’m sober, but I will always be an opioid addict, it doesn’t vanish. I will always be that, I am just in recovery.”
