Courtney Love Announces She’s 18 Months Sober

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Courtney Love announced on Wednesday, February 12, that she’s been sober for 18 months. The rock legend, 55, has been open in the past about her struggles with opioid addiction.

The “Celebrity Skin” singer was at the 2020 NME Awards at London’s O2 Academy Brixton. She received the Icon Award, and the trophy they gave her was in the shape of a hand giving the middle finger.

“I didn’t prepare any speech, sorry I didn’t mean to be disrespectful,” the Hole frontwoman said when she got to the microphone.

“I woke up this morning and I asked a friend like ‘Is it the 11th?’ because also today, the honor of picking up this wonderful f**k you thing … I also have 18 months sober today,” she revealed.

“I can’t believe that,” she admitted. “That’s pretty wild. Thank you so much I’m very honored.”