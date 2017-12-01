Chrissy Teigen Celebrates 32nd Birthday With Pan Am-Themed Party

STAR Pays for Scoops!

Credit: BACKGRID

Chrissy Teigen’s 32nd birthday party took guest back to the golden ages of flying, with a Pan Am-themed soiree on Thursday, November 30th.
The pregnant star and her celebrity guest were 60’s chic, wearing Jackie Kennedy- esque outfits to board the flight back in time to the good old days of flying.
The birthday girl wore an orange colored skirt suit and accentuated her growing baby bump, while husband John Legend looked groovy in his bellbottoms and hippie pimp hat.
Kanye West and Kim Kardashian were also in attendance. The reality star played up the theme with her hair, sporting a Boufant-styled look. She wore a pink Chanel suit and heels that were reflective of the decade.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

The rapper skipped out on the dress code, but sat besides his wife on a replica of a vintage 1970s 747 airplane, as seen on her snap.
Momager Kris Jenner was airline-chic opting for a pilot’s cap, and all black accessorizing with a scarf tied around her neck.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

