Cardi B Spotted Out At Tape London In Nothing But A Sexy Leather Bra

Rapper Cardi B was spotted out in London on Tuesday night, hanging out at a private members club in Mayfair, London, called the Tape London.

The rapper skyrocketed to fame after a one-season stint on the VH1 reality show Love and Hip Hop, followed by the release of her No. 1 Hot 100 song, Bodak Yellow.

The breakout single was the longest running No. 1 by a solo woman rapper ever, according to Billboard.

The two-time Grammy-nominated artist is currently in the UK set to perform at the MOBO awards in Leeds’ First Direct Arena on Wednesday.

The "regular degular shmegular girl" from the Bronx, who openly admitted to getting plastic surgery to enhance both her breast and her butt, flaunted her assets in a PVC leather black bra, matching leather pants, and crystal-embellished blazer.

She paired the look with oversized hoops, pointed heels, and her long black hair, which she wore pin straight.