Cardi B & Nicki Minaj Wage War On Instagram Over Fashion, Features & Fight

Cardi B and Nicki Minaj’s feud is heating up again! Last month, they got into a brawl at a New York Fashion Week party, and they’ve been trading barbs ever since. Last night, October 29, Nicki went after Cardi once again on her Queen Radio show, and Cardi responded with ten lengthy Instagram videos. Click through the gallery for the latest on this feud and to find out its surprising ending.
1 of 13
First, Nicki, 35, refuted Cardi’s accusation that the “Super Bass” rapper leaked her cell phone number. “And then you have your sister calling me a crackhead
and leak numbers?” she said. “You can’t control your sister, but you want me to control millions of fans? I’ve never leaked a number in my life and y’all continue to lie on me to make me look like a bad person.”
Photo credit: MEGA
2 of 13
But on Instagram, the 26-year-old refused to recant her accusation. “Let's talk about the leaked numbers s—!” the new mom said. “Tell me if this don't make sense: How come my phone number got leaked one hour after the altercation at the Harper's Bazaar party?” She also showed her phone, full of angry texts from Nicki’s fans.
Photo credit: MEGA
3 of 13
Nicki also said that, at the NYFW party, it was not security but her friend Rah Ali who beat Cardi up. “Rah beat you so bad that I was mad at Rah. You went home and told people security hit you, and we let that ride for legal reasons,” she said. “Anybody that wanna pull up the surveillance footage, I will give you $100,000.”
Photo credit: INSTARImages
4 of 13
“You lie so much you can’t keep up with your f—kin’ lies,” Cardi said
in a video. “First you say you’ve got the footage, but then you say you wanna pay somebody $100,000 if they give you the footage? Yo, make sense when you’re talking!”
Photo credit: MEGA
5 of 13
Nicki, meanwhile, slammed all the young rappers. “If you cute, got a couple Instagram followers, you’re a rapper now, what? It’s not even a passion,” she said.
Photo credit: MEGA
6 of 13
Nicki also accused Cardi of intimidating 21 Savage
so he wouldn’t feature on the remix of “Krippy Kush.” The “Bodak Yellow” rapper said she’s not close enough with him to “have that power.” She also posted a screenshot
she claimed was a message from the producer of that video, saying Cardi had nothing to do with him pulling out of the song.
Photo credit: MEGA
7 of 13
Star
readers will remember that Nicki accused Cardi of paying radio stations to get her songs played
. “Maybe I should sue you for defamation of character since you wanna claim that I’m using something called payola, because you don’t understand why I’m so f—kin’ successful,” Cardi quipped yesterday.
Photo credit: MEGA
8 of 13
Cardi also said that instead of stopping Nicki from making money, she’s actually helping her. The “Girls Like You” rapper claimed that Diesel
offered her a deal before offering Nicki one. Sle also alleged that music group Little Mix
offered her the feature on their song “Woman Like Me”
before they gave it to Nicki. She explained, “I'm doing a lot of pop records, so I can't, you know, over-exaggerate myself, but that came to me first and then they gave it to you."
Photo credit: INSTARImages
10 of 13
Nicki, meanwhile, wrote on Twitter
, “The only rapper in the history of rap who can only talk about deals and songs she’s supposedly turned down cuz she can’t talk about a verse she’s ever written.” That was more of a change of subject than a denial, though.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
13 of 13
Do you think Nicki and Cardi’s feud is really over? Sound off in the comments!
Photo credit: MEGA
First, Nicki, 35, refuted Cardi’s accusation that the “Super Bass” rapper leaked her cell phone number. “And then you have your sister calling me a crackhead
and leak numbers?” she said. “You can’t control your sister, but you want me to control millions of fans? I’ve never leaked a number in my life and y’all continue to lie on me to make me look like a bad person.”
But on Instagram, the 26-year-old refused to recant her accusation. “Let's talk about the leaked numbers s—!” the new mom said. “Tell me if this don't make sense: How come my phone number got leaked one hour after the altercation at the Harper's Bazaar party?” She also showed her phone, full of angry texts from Nicki’s fans.
Nicki also said that, at the NYFW party, it was not security but her friend Rah Ali who beat Cardi up. “Rah beat you so bad that I was mad at Rah. You went home and told people security hit you, and we let that ride for legal reasons,” she said. “Anybody that wanna pull up the surveillance footage, I will give you $100,000.”
Photo credit: INSTARImages
“You lie so much you can’t keep up with your f—kin’ lies,” Cardi said
in a video. “First you say you’ve got the footage, but then you say you wanna pay somebody $100,000 if they give you the footage? Yo, make sense when you’re talking!”
Nicki, meanwhile, slammed all the young rappers. “If you cute, got a couple Instagram followers, you’re a rapper now, what? It’s not even a passion,” she said.
Nicki also accused Cardi of intimidating 21 Savage
so he wouldn’t feature on the remix of “Krippy Kush.” The “Bodak Yellow” rapper said she’s not close enough with him to “have that power.” She also posted a screenshot
she claimed was a message from the producer of that video, saying Cardi had nothing to do with him pulling out of the song.
Star
readers will remember that Nicki accused Cardi of paying radio stations to get her songs played
. “Maybe I should sue you for defamation of character since you wanna claim that I’m using something called payola, because you don’t understand why I’m so f—kin’ successful,” Cardi quipped yesterday.
Cardi also said that instead of stopping Nicki from making money, she’s actually helping her. The “Girls Like You” rapper claimed that Diesel
offered her a deal before offering Nicki one. Sle also alleged that music group Little Mix
offered her the feature on their song “Woman Like Me”
before they gave it to Nicki. She explained, “I'm doing a lot of pop records, so I can't, you know, over-exaggerate myself, but that came to me first and then they gave it to you."
Photo credit: INSTARImages
To prove her point, she played a demo version of the song. Little Mix posted a tweet saying that they offered it to Nicki first, which doesn’t make a whole lot of sense, because if Nicki said yes, they never would have sent it to Cardi.
Nicki, meanwhile, wrote on Twitter
, “The only rapper in the history of rap who can only talk about deals and songs she’s supposedly turned down cuz she can’t talk about a verse she’s ever written.” That was more of a change of subject than a denial, though.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
She also challenged Cardi to come on Queen Radio and do a lie detector test.
Then, the “Starships” rapper quite suddenly changed her tune. “Let’s focus on positive things only from here on out. We’re all so blessed,” she tweeted. Cardi seemed to agree, posting a screenshot
of the tweet and writing, “@Nickiminaj alright then! Let’s keep it positive and keep it pushing!” Feud over?
Do you think Nicki and Cardi’s feud is really over? Sound off in the comments!