Must See! Blac Chyna’s Butt Looks Deformed In These New Bikini Pics

Blac Chyna’s big butt and unnaturally tiny waist have long fueled rumors that the stripper turned reality star went under the knife, and these new pictures of the 29-year-old flaunting her curves in this skimpy two piece bikini just might reignite the debate. ’s big butt and unnaturally tiny waist have long fueled rumors that the stripper turned reality star went under the knife, and these new pictures of the 29-year-old flaunting her curves in this skimpy two piece bikini just might reignite the debate.

Blac Chyna, who’s real name is Angela White sported a beaded see-through swimsuit for a photo shoot to promote a water brand called 138 in Malibu, but it was her assets that stole the show.

And even though the star rocked Repunzel length hair, no amount of hair was able to hide her enormous backside.

Rob Kardashian revealed that Blac had As fans may recall, ex fiancéerevealed that Blac had extensive plastic surgery after welcoming their daughter Dream with a video that showed her being wheeled on gurney into surgery.

At the time he wrote, “Everyone wonders how Chyna lost all that weight after the baby and she lies to everyone but no, I’m such a great husband that on our anniversary, I paid $100K to do this surgery to get all everything fixed as much as they could.”

Adding, “and for all [you] wondering why her nipples are so damn big that’s [because] she had surgery after the baby was born on our anniversary, Jan. 25, that I paid $150K for and they really messed up on her nipples. Them sh-t used to be so cute and now they so damn big.”