Blac Chyna Turns Heads In Completely Sheer Dress

Blac Chyna
was spotted out in Beverly Hills on Wednesday on her way out to dinner in a show-stopping outfit.
The striper turned reality star sported a burgundy and silver embellished sheer dress, which featured a frilly hemline.
The see-through look showed off the 29-year-old’s taut stomach and ample assets, leaving little to imagination.
She accessorized the look with a pair of black heels and pink Chanel bag, opting to style her shoulder-length platinum blonde hair bone straight.
Blac’s new boyfriend, 18-year-old rapper YBN Almighty Jay was noticeably missing after she confirmed they “we’re, like, dating,” earlier this month.
What do you think about Blac Chyna’s outfit? Sound off in the comments.
Photo credit: BACKGRID
