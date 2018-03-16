STAR Pays for Scoops!

Taste The Rainbow

Blac Chyna Stuns in Colorful Striped Two-Piece Skirt Set

Credit: BACKGRID

On Wednesday Blac Chyna was spotted out in LA in a completely sheer dress and on Thursday she followed up the show-stopping look with another hit.
The reality star showed off the more playful side of her wardrobe when she stepped out in a multicolor striped crop top and matching pencil skirt.
The striped outfit seemed to amplify the 29-year-old’s curves, while her stomach looked smaller than ever.
Chyna completed the red, yellow, black, blue and white look with a pair of red booties that perfectly brought the whole outfit together, while toting a mini pink Chanel bag, the same bag from the previous night.
On Instagram the star revealed the stunning ensemble was from the store Fashionnova, an online store, which she often promotes on her social media as an influencer for the fashion brand.
Following the recent leak of her sex tape and backlash over dating 18-year-old rapper YBN Almighty Jay, Blac appeared to be unbothered and as vibrant as the colorful outfit.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

