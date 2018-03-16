Blac Chyna Stuns in Colorful Striped Two-Piece Skirt Set

The reality star showed off the more playful side of her wardrobe when she stepped out in a multicolor striped crop top and matching pencil skirt.

The striped outfit seemed to amplify the 29-year-old’s curves, while her stomach looked smaller than ever.

Chyna completed the red, yellow, black, blue and white look with a pair of red booties that perfectly brought the whole outfit together, while toting a mini pink Chanel bag, the same bag from the previous night.

Fashionnova, an online store, which she often promotes on her social media as an influencer for the fashion brand. On Instagram the star revealed the stunning ensemble was from the store.