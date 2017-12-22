Bi-Racial Meghan Markle Faces Overt Racism At Queen's Christmas Party

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle ’s engagement is a controversial one as the bride-to-be is a biracial woman who will be the first American divorcee to marry into the royal family in nearly 81 years.

The Kensington Palace announced their engagement last month and the former Suits actress has since dived straight into her official royal duties, including attending the Queen's Christmas lunch for the first time this past Wednesday.

However, Princess Michael of Kent appeared to be taking a dig at Prince Harry’s fiancée as she wore a “blackamoor” brooch to the intimate, private gathering where she was likely to be introduced to Meghan whose father, Thomas Markle is white, and mother, Doria Ragland, is black.

The royal, who is married to the Queen’s cousin, Prince Michael, came under fire after she could clearly bee seen wearing the overt and tasteless accessory as she drove through the gates earlier this week.

Blackamoors are 18th century genre of figurines, small sculptures or jewelry, which depict men and women with black skin.

“Has no-one noticed the blackamoor pin that Princess Michael of Kent is wearing? Really? Meghan Markle official meets the family and is greeted by THIS?” one spectator commented on social media.

Another attacked her for her ‘racist jewelry’, while a third added: ‘I hope the Queen is going to ban this racist, horrible woman from any further gatherings. This woman is an embarrassment to the Royal Family.’ Photo credit: Getty Images

It is not the first time the Princess has been accused of racism. In 2004 she was accused of insulting a group of black diners at a New York restaurant when she allegedly told the to “go back to the colonies.”