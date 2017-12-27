STAR Pays for Scoops!

Good Investment

Best Present Ever! Kanye West Gifts Kim Kardashian $200,000 Worth Of Stocks

Best Present Ever! Kanye West Gifts Kim Kardashian $200,000 Worth Of Stocks
Get you a man who is willing to invest in you! Kanye West Gifted his wife Kim Kardashian a box full of assorted gift cards and trinkets for Christmas, and while it included useful gifts—such as a gift card to Amazon and Apple Headphones, the real present was the corresponding assortment of stocks it came with that totaled to more than $200,000 worth of investments.
Kim took to Instagram to share with her followers the creative gift that her husband had gotten her for the festive holiday.
While filming herself going through the box the Keeping up with the Kardashian star narrated what was enclosed saying, “For one of my Christmas presents from Kanye he gives me this little box with a Disney Mickey toy, Apple headphones, Netflix, Amazon gift cards and Adidas socks.”
“But then I open the next box and it is stock to Amazon, where he got the gift card, stock to Netflix, stock to Apple where he got the headphones, Adidas stock and Disney stock,” she continued.
The soon-to-be mother-of-three stock package included 920 shares in the Walt Disney Company, which is valued at approximately $1000,000, and 995 shares in Adidas.
As fans know, the couple is expecting their third child together via surrogate within the coming weeks, as are her two sisters Khloe Kardashian—who confirmed she is expecting with boyfriend Tristan Thompson a few days ahead of Christmas Eve—and Kylie Jenner—who has yet to confirm, despite reports that she is due in February.
