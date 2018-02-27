Amber Rose Spotted At SoHo House Showing Off Cleavage After Breast Reduction

Amber Rose was spotted heading into Soho House for a meeting with a friend sporting a red marching band styled jacket on top of an all black ensemble.

The sighting comes after the mother-of-one’s breast reduction surgery that she had in mid-January and it looks like she is completely healed.

Amber previously gave fans an update on Instagram about her breast reduction surgery saying, “Look how much smaller they are!” as she showed of her pressure bandage-wrap around her chest.

“I really went down a lot. So I don’t know if you guys know, but I was like a 36H, I was really, really big, and I think now I might just be a D-cup, which is really small for me,” she continued.

The former stripper first revealed that she was getting a breast reduction back in July.