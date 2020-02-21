Amanda Bynes Admits She Was ‘Drugged Out’ When Sending Mean Tweets

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Amanda Bynes is getting real about her past drug use and apologizing for the hurt she caused people. In a new video, the 33-year-old talked about her infamous Twitter account, admitting she had been “drugged out” while sending some hurtful messages. She also said she’s been sober for one year.

In the video posted to her Instagram on Thursday, February 20, Amanda spoke to the camera with her new fiancé Paul Michael. “Hey everyone, this is Paul my fiancé,” she said.

“I’m so lucky, as you can see he’s drop dead gorgeous,” the Easy A star said. “He’s also the best person on the face of the earth.”

The Amanda Show star continued, “I just wanted to post a video to say I’m sorry to everyone who I called ugly on Twitter. I was feeling so ugly at the time and it was really hard for me to express myself at the time because I was so drugged out and now I’ve remained sober for over a year.” She added, “Same with Paul.”