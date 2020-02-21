Star Magazine logo

Amanda Bynes and Paul Michael

Opening Up

Amanda Bynes Admits She Was ‘Drugged Out’ When Sending Mean Tweets

The actress said she’s now one year sober.

Credit: Courtesy: Amanda Bynes/Instagram

Amanda Bynes is getting real about her past drug use and apologizing for the hurt she caused people. In a new video, the 33-year-old talked about her infamous Twitter account, admitting she had been “drugged out” while sending some hurtful messages. She also said she’s been sober for one year.

In the video posted to her Instagram on Thursday, February 20, Amanda spoke to the camera with her new fiancé Paul Michael. “Hey everyone, this is Paul my fiancé,” she said.

“I’m so lucky, as you can see he’s drop dead gorgeous,” the Easy A star said. “He’s also the best person on the face of the earth.”

The Amanda Show star continued, “I just wanted to post a video to say I’m sorry to everyone who I called ugly on Twitter. I was feeling so ugly at the time and it was really hard for me to express myself at the time because I was so drugged out and now I’ve remained sober for over a year.” She added, “Same with Paul.”

Amanda’s Instagram made headlines in 2013 when she called tons of celebrities ugly on her Twitter account. The list included Rihanna, Chrissy Teigen, Miley Cyrus, Zac Efron, Jenny McCarthy, Jay-Z, Drake, RuPaul and Barack and Michelle Obama.
At the time, Amanda also famously tweeted, “I want @drake to murder my vagina.” In 2017, she said about the message, “I actually wasn’t being insincere. I was like saying murder my vagina. I was serious, but I was also on drugs, so that was my way of saying like, ‘Let’s do it man.’ But I was on drugs and trying to be hilarious.” Amanda eventually received treatment for drug use and her mental health.
Amanda concluded Thursday’s video saying, “I just want to let you know that I love you guys and I’m so happy now. I feel like I got what’s mine and that is Paul.”
The What A Girl Wants star revealed her engagement on Valentine’s Day. She posted a photo of her ring and wrote, “Engaged to [the] love of my life.”
Amanda’s family reportedly hasn’t met Paul, who she met a few months ago at a sober living facility.
She checked herself out of the sober home at the end of 2019. Days later, she debuted a heart-shaped face tattoo on her cheek.
In June 2019, she graduated from fashion school. She’s told fans that she’s working toward starting her own clothing line.
