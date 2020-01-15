Alicia Silverstone Has A Unique Method For Reprimanding Her Son

Alicia Silverstone is talking about how she reprimands her son, Bear Blu, 8, and it’s a pretty special method. The 43-year-old star said that the basis of the relationship is their mutual “respect.”
“Because of the healthy lifestyle that we lead, he didn’t go through terrible twos and terrible threes. There wasn’t really much of that,” the Clueless star told People.
“When you’re really meeting their needs, and you really understand what they want and need … I didn’t find any of that,” she said about the infamous stages of toddler development.
So when it comes to dealing with Bear when he does disobey, “There [have been] moments where there were things we had to redirect and correct, of course, but it just wasn’t the fight that you hear about. … The most I have to say is, ‘No thank you, Bear.’ And he goes, ‘Okay.’ … That’s my reprimanding.”
“And he’s got it. Because he respects me and I respect him,” she said of her son.
She said that Bear “reminds [her] to be absolutely present, because I don’t want to miss a moment of him, and I don’t want him to feel like anything is more important than him.” At the same time, she said, “He has the balance of knowing that Mommy has to work, and life is not revolving around him.”
“It’s not some kind of spoiled thing. It’s just that when you love someone, you want to take them in and soak them in. And many of us didn’t get that,” Alicia explained. “If he starts to cry, I listen. If he’s upset about something, I stop and I talk to him about it. You’d be surprised [at] how much [you notice] that other people don’t.”
Alicia shares Bear with her ex-husband Christopher Jarecki. They split in 2018 after 13 years of marriage.
What do you think of Alicia’s unique parenting method? Sound off in the comments!
