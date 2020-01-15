Alicia Silverstone Has A Unique Method For Reprimanding Her Son

Alicia Silverstone is talking about how she reprimands her son, Bear Blu, 8, and it’s a pretty special method. The 43-year-old star said that the basis of the relationship is their mutual “respect.”

“Because of the healthy lifestyle that we lead, he didn’t go through terrible twos and terrible threes. There wasn’t really much of that,” the Clueless star told People.

“When you’re really meeting their needs, and you really understand what they want and need … I didn’t find any of that,” she said about the infamous stages of toddler development.