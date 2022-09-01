A Year of Firsts! Gerber Photo Search Winner Isa Slish — By The Numbers

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Written in partnership with Gerber

As the 12th Gerber Photo Search winner and Spokesbaby, Isa Slish provides the Gerber team with advice about what babies need for the future. She works with Gerber to help the next generation of babies grow and thrive. Beyond working with Gerber, Isa’s first year has been full of big accomplishments, including her first teeth and first introduction to solid foods! Her newest favorite snack? Gerber Yogurt Melts.

Scroll through our gallery to see a few highlights from Isa’s first year and learn more about kicking off the first of many “first taste moments” with the perfect solids and purees at Gerber.com.