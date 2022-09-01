A Year of Firsts! Gerber Photo Search Winner Isa Slish — By The Numbers

Written in partnership with Gerber
As the 12th Gerber Photo Search winner and Spokesbaby, Isa Slish provides the Gerber team with advice about what babies need for the future. She works with Gerber to help the next generation of babies grow and thrive. Beyond working with Gerber, Isa’s first year has been full of big accomplishments, including her first teeth and first introduction to solid foods! Her newest favorite snack? Gerber Yogurt Melts.
Scroll through our gallery to see a few highlights from Isa’s first year and learn more about kicking off the first of many “first taste moments” with the perfect solids and purees at Gerber.com.
1 of 5
On September 18th Isa Turns 1! She has had a wonderful and exciting year of firsts.
2 of 5
This summer, Isa learned that she loves the pool! She had over 20 pool days and can’t wait for another poolside summer.
3 of 5
Isa recently reached two big milestones! She is sitting and scooting on her own! She loves to roll over and stand with assistance. Isa was born with a limb difference and continues to amaze her family with each milestone met.
4 of 5
When Isa was first introduced to solid foods, she tried a variety of new-to-her flavors. Her No. 1 favorite is Gerber 1st Foods Organic Butternut Squash Puree. She loves her veggies!
5 of 5
When it comes to feeding your baby their first solids, it can be a little overwhelming. Gerber makes it more mama-manageable for parents and baby with their My 1st Veggies Starter Kit. It’s a simple, yummy way to introduce solids to your little one. With two tubs of Carrot Puree, two tubs of Green Bean Puree, and two tubs of Sweet Potato Puree, the My 1st Veggies Starter Kit is an ideal option when introducing solid foods into your little one’s diet. Learn more about starting solids and Gerber purees at Gerber.com.
On September 18th Isa Turns 1! She has had a wonderful and exciting year of firsts.
This summer, Isa learned that she loves the pool! She had over 20 pool days and can’t wait for another poolside summer.
Isa recently reached two big milestones! She is sitting and scooting on her own! She loves to roll over and stand with assistance. Isa was born with a limb difference and continues to amaze her family with each milestone met.
When Isa was first introduced to solid foods, she tried a variety of new-to-her flavors. Her No. 1 favorite is Gerber 1st Foods Organic Butternut Squash Puree. She loves her veggies!
When it comes to feeding your baby their first solids, it can be a little overwhelming. Gerber makes it more mama-manageable for parents and baby with their My 1st Veggies Starter Kit. It’s a simple, yummy way to introduce solids to your little one. With two tubs of Carrot Puree, two tubs of Green Bean Puree, and two tubs of Sweet Potato Puree, the My 1st Veggies Starter Kit is an ideal option when introducing solid foods into your little one’s diet. Learn more about starting solids and Gerber purees at Gerber.com.