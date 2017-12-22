'90210' Reunion! Tori Spelling Meets Up With Co-Star Jennie Garth In L.A.

Jennie Garth, 45, were spotted on a lunch date in Los Angeles on Thursday afternoon, and it appears that they had a lot to catch up on as both ladies have been making headlines recently with the whirlwind of events occurring in their personal life. Tori Spelling , 44, and, 45, were spotted on a lunch date in Los Angeles on Thursday afternoon, and it appears that they had a lot to catch up on as both ladies have been making headlines recently with the whirlwind of events occurring in their personal life.

Jennie, who recently revealed she and her husband of two years, Dave Abram were ‘taking some time apart’ noticeably did not have on her wedding ring for the outing.

According to Us Weekly, the couple, who've been married for two years, "are taking time apart and working on their marriage."

The former Dancing with the Stars contestant dressed down for the meeting sporting a black sweater with grey and white stripped leggings.

Tori on the other hand sported an oversized grey knit sweater nd distressed jeans, which bared the fishnets she was wore underneath and brown leather ankle booties.