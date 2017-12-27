8-Hour Flight To Nowhere! John Legend & Chrissy Teigen Live Tweet Trip From Hell

Chrissy Teigen, John Legend and other Tokyo-bound passengers ended up right back where they started when All Nippon Airways Flight 175 made a U-turn four hours into its voyage because an authorized passenger had boarded the plane. and other Tokyo-bound passengers ended up right back where they started when All Nippon Airways Flight 175 made a U-turn four hours into its voyage because an authorized passenger had boarded the plane.

The model and TV personality live tweeted about her extremely inconvenient “flight to nowhere” on Tuesday night which aviation sources are calling “an administrative mix-up.”

Her Twitter storm started with this tweet: “a flying first for me: 4 hours into an 11 hour flight and we are turning around because we have a passenger who isn’t supposed to be on this plane. Why...why do we all gotta go back, I do not know.”

Ironically enough, fans may remember that this exact scenario was what the 32-year-old made all of her guest do for her Pan Am birthday party less than a month ago.

“Lmao after all this I will have spent 8 hours on a flight to nowhere. Like we were all just havin a great time up here flyin in the sky watching gran torino time to go home now,” John Legend’s wife tweeted.

The airline said in a statement, "The cabin crew notified the pilot that one of the passengers boarded the incorrect flight, and the pilot in command made the decision to return to the originating airport."

As the flight made its loop somewhere over the northern Pacific Ocean, the expectant mother was remarkably calm about the whole ordeal and shocked herself by how her chill reaction.

“I don’t know why I’m not more upset about this,” she wrote. “The pleasure I get out of the story is worth more to me than a direct flight to Tokyo.”

However, despite her understanding demeanor she still had a lot of questions for the “feds.”

“Why did we all get punished for this one person’s mistake? Why not just land in Tokyo and send the other person back? How is this the better idea, you ask? We all have the same questions.”

She later went on to update her followers on the error and call out the faulty machines that allowed such a blunder to occur saying, “They keep saying the person had a United ticket. We are on ANA. So basically the boarding pass scanner is just a beedoop machine that makes beedoop noises that register to nowhere.”

Between calling out the “feds” for “trying to silence” her and apologizing to her 9.2 million Twitter followers for not being able to uncover more details, Chrissy ended up in a lounge watching The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and enjoying a bowl of ramen.