Why Eminem’s daughter Hailie Jade cries while listening to his new songs

While discussing Eminem’s new song “Somebody Save Me” featuring Jelly Roll, from his new album, “The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce)”, Eminem’s daughter Hailie Jade admitted that it made her emotional.

“I watched it in [its] entirety,” Hailie shared on her podcast “Just a Little Shady,” “and I don’t think I can do it again,” she admitted.

“I definitely cry every time I hear it at all,” she continued, explaining that even when her co-host Brittany “put the little commercial snippet on today, I was like, ‘Can you turn that down? Like, are you trying to make me cry?’”

A couple of the songs on Eminem’s new album are brutally honest and discuss the hardships the rapper went through while being a father to young children, including Alaina Scott and Stevie Scott.

In “Somebody Save Me,” Eminem opened up about his struggle with addiction and apologizes to his three children in the song.

In the first verse to Hailie, he raps; “Hailie, I’m so sorry. I know I wasn’t there for your first guitar recital. Didn’t walk you down the aisle. Missed the birth of your first child. Your first podcast, lookin’ down, sweetie. I’m so proud of how you turned out. Sorry that I chose drugs and put ‘em above you. Sorry that I didn’t love you enough to. Give ‘em up, how the (….) do I not love you more than a pill? Lookin’ up to the ceilin’ from this floor wonder will somebody save me?”

Hailie admits that another song off the album titled “Temporary” also makes her emotional. Eminem has shared that he wrote the song for Hailie and included snippets of a recording of Hailie as a toddler in the song.

“I audibly sobbed, I think, for both songs, but especially ‘Temporary,’” Hailie admitted in the podcast.

But while the songs are hard to listen to, she says it made her realized just how well her mom and dad did raising her and her siblings. “I will say, watching the video back and listening to the songs, I feel like my parents did such a good job growing up,” Hailie explained.

“I didn’t realize how bad things were. But now, as an adult in hindsight, it’s so scary to think about,” Hailie shared. “Just thinking that that could have happened.”

“Obviously that’s the point of the song. But I just I will say, if you’ve ever lost an addict or loved one, I feel for you, and, yeah, that’s how I feel about it.”

This post appeared first in Mamasuncut – https://mamasuncut.com/, visit the original post here: Why Eminem’s daughter Hailie Jade cries while listening to his new songs