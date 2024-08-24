Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber Make Huge Announcement Months After Her Father Asked for Prayers

Update 8/24/2024: During the late hours of Aug. 23, Hailey and Justin Bieber surprised the world.

In an Instagram post that has garnered more than 10 million likes, the young couple announced the arrival of their first child. They also revealed his name.

That’s right, Justin and Hailey welcomed a son into the world named Jack Blues.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber have shared a massive announcement with their fans.

After skipping the Met Gala on May 6, fans began to wonder why Hailey, who is usually a staple at the event, didn’t attend this year. That coupled with her dad’s plea for prayers, many grew concerned.

Now, we know exactly why the couple was a Met Gala no show, it’s because they were keeping a big secret.

Hailey and Justin will be parents soon!

The pair announced the big news on Instagram with a video showcase Hailey’s burgeoning baby bump. Millions of people jumped at the chance to like the announcement with hundreds of thousands sharing their congratulations in the comments.

Their announcement comes after Hailey was forced to shut down any and all rumors that resulted from her dad’s public ask for prayers.

“Just FYI the stories and constant ‘blind items’ I see on Tik Tok are 100% of the time wrong,” Hailey wrote on her Instagram Stories March 5. “Made out of thin air…Come from the land of delusion…So I know it may be fun feeding into these stories but just know they’re always false. xx sorry to spoil it.”

It’s unclear how far along Hailey is in her pregnancy, but she likely would have been pregnant when sharing this statement.

On February 27, Stephen Baldwin shared an Instagram reel to his story. The since-deleted reel was made by All Things Possible Ministry founder, Victor Marx.

The reel contained a video of Justin singing, as well as a note to pray for Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber. “Christians, please when you think of Justin and Hailey, take a moment to offer a little prayer for them to have wisdom, protection, and to draw close to the Lord.”

In the caption, Marx added, “I seldom like to post about certain folks in the limelight because of the negative comments we get. Eileen and Hailey’s mom pray often together for J&H and our children as well.”

He continued, writing, “There are special challenges that folks in high visibility positions face and also the enemy doesn’t want them to draw closer to Jesus. So often regardless of the material things or the accolades they often face spiritual warfare that intense and seeks to ship-wreck their faith , marriage and life in general. So thank you.”

People in the comments showed their concerns, asking if Hailey and Justin Bieber are okay.

While Justin has chosen to pull himself away from the public eye over the last few years, even saying no to performing at the Super Bowl this year with his longtime mentor, Usher, Hailey still has a social media presence and is active promoting her beauty business, Rhode.

Both Justin and Hailey have publicly talked about their recent health issues. As Mamas Uncut reported over the last few years, Justin has battled Ramsay Hunt syndrome, which led to partial face paralysis, in 2022.

Several months later, Hailey was rushed to the ER with stroke-like symptoms and learned she had a blood clot in her brain.

Neither Hailey nor Justin have commented on the reel created by Marx. But we certainly do pray that the young couple is doing okay.

