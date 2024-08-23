Blake Lively on hilarious birthday cake she made for son, 1: ‘Will haunt him for life’

Blake Lively is sharing more hilarious details about her youngest child, son Olin.

While talking with Zoe Ball at BBC Radio2, Lively, who is known for her love of baking, revealed the type of cake she made for her 1-year-old son’s birthday.

Admitting that the birthday cakes she makes “always have a little bit of a sense of humor,” Lively shared that for Olin’s first birthday “I just did a giant set of (boobs).”

“Which I feel like will haunt him for life,” the mom of four admits, adding, “but, what do they want at one? He can’t declare what he wants. So, boobs!”

Lively’s baking admission comes just weeks after she and Ryan Reynolds opened up about their youngest child for the first time. For months fans only speculated about the famous couple’s fourth child.

(Warning: The link below contains language some may find offensive.)

It was during the premiere of Reynolds’ newest movie “Deadpool & Wolverine,” as he was addressing the crowd, that he revealed his whole family, including all four of his children, were in the audience.

It was then that he revealed his only son’s name for the first time.

“I want to thank my kids James, Inez, Betty, Olin, who are here: I hope that, if I’m lucky, this moment will be the most traumatic thing—that is, the contents of this movie—that happens in your wondrous life,” he joked.

Lively and Reynolds welcomed Olin in 2023. And while the couple has always maintained their children’s privacy, Ryan did say this about their little ones after Olin’s birth.

“Look, we wouldn’t do this four times if we didn’t love it,” Ryan said last year. “Everybody’s doing great. Everybody’s actually doing fantastic.”

