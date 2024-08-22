Taylor Swift opens up about the ‘fear’ she felt after cancelling Vienna shows

Taylor Swift speaks out for the first time since she was forced to cancel three of her shows after two men plotting to attack several major events in Vienna, Austria, including Taylor Swift’s upcoming shows were arrested.

For the last several weeks, since the shows were cancelled, Swift has remained silent about the situation. Now she’s revealing why.

Following the completion of her European shows, Swift took to Instagram to share her statement.

“Walking onstage in London was a rollercoaster of emotions,” Swift explained. “Having our Vienna shows cancelled was devastating. The reason for the cancellations filled me with a new sense of fear, and a tremendous amount of guilt because so many people had planned on coming to those shows.”

“But,” Swift continued, “I was also so grateful to the authorities because thanks to them, we were grieving concerts and not lives. I was heartened by the love and unity I saw in the fans who banded together.”

Swift said it was her decision “that all of my energy had to go toward helping to protect the nearly half a million people I had coming to see the shows in London. My team and I worked hand in hand with stadium staff and British authorities every day in pursuit of that goal, and I want to thank them for everything they did for us.”

The singer then explained why she waited until now to speak about the terrifying events. “Let me be very clear: I am not going to speak about something publicly if I think doing so might provoke those who would want to harm the fans who come to my shows.”

“In cases like this one, ‘silence’ is actually showing restraint, and waiting to express yourself at a time when it’s right to. My priority was finishing our European tour safely, and it is with great relief that I can say we did that.”

