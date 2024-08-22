‘Love, Actually’ actress shares heartbreaking statement: ‘Jack decided it’s best to separate after 18 years together’

Actress Martine McCutcheon’s estranged husband is speaking out after she posted a lengthy statement revealing the end of her 12 year marriage.

“After much thought and consideration, Jack has decided it’s best for us to separate after 18 years together and I accept his decision,” McCutcheon shared in a statement on Instagram.

“We are both so very blessed and grateful for our beautiful, 9-year-old son Rafferty, who’s happiness and welfare, has always been, and will continue to be, our number 1 priority,” she continued.

The actress revealed that she and Jack McManus “both of course, still cherish and look forward to being parents together to our wonderful boy for the rest of our lives,” but that they still have a lot of decisions to make as their relationship has changed.

“Whilst this decision has evolved over a period of time, we are still finding our new way forward as a family and kindly ask for some privacy at this time, especially for our little boy,” McCutcheon shared. “Our love for Rafterty, is something that will never, waver, or change and we obviously want to protect him and help him feel as safe and secure as possible.”

“Many thanks in advance for your respect and support, at this difficult time,” she told her fans. “And I continue to send Jack, all the love, luck and happiness for the next chapter of his life.”

“Rafferty and I (as always,) are rooting for you,” she concluded her statement. “Thank you all, for the love and support, now and always.”

Hours later, when asked by The Daily Mail if he had anything else to add, Jack said, “There is nothing more to add. I will not be saying anything more about this.”

Just before announcing their decision to separate, McCutcheon shared a photo of herself and their 9-year-old son having fun in the pool. “In the pool with my little water baby! I love our little cuddles and games,” she wrote in the caption. “Nothing else fuels me like Rafferty does. He’s at such a lovely age… He’s like my little bestie these days! Getting some vitamin D and then we are off for dinner.”

