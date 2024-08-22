Jennifer Lopez’s divorce filing is being looked at as unusual. Here’s why

While filing for divorce on Aug. 20, Jennifer Lopez did so on her own.

According to People, Lopez filed for divorce from her husband of two years, Ben Affleck, without using a lawyer. An unusual move by someone seeking to legally end a marriage.

It was also revealed in the divorce filing that Lopez and Affleck didn’t have a prenup between the two of them. Again, unusual, but also doesn’t mean the estranged couple doesn’t have a premarital agreement.

According to Fox News, celebrity divorce attorney Christopher Melcher, explained that it is customary for two people especially of this caliber to have a prenup, adding that Lopez is “not required to disclose on the court forms whether she entered into a premarital agreement with Ben.”

As a result, “no conclusions should be reached about the existence or non-existence of a prenup,” Melcher tells Fox News.

And in an interview with People, the matrimonial partner at Blank Rome LLP, Marilyn Chinitz explained that Lopez’s decision to file without the help of a lawyer could mean the singer “most likely just wanted to get this done.”

As Chinitz explained to People, “It’s a statement, ‘I’m moving forward, I’m filing and I’m doing it on my own.’”

Lopez and Affleck married in 2022 after rekindling their romance in 2021.

Lopez and Affleck had been engaged before in 2003, but as Lopez said in a past interview, the pressure of the public became too much for them. They ultimately went their separate ways, just days before the were supposed to say “I do,” the first time.

In court documents, Lopez listed their date of separation as April 26. It was in May that rumors began to swirl around the status of her and Affleck’s relationship.

Neither Lopez nor Affleck have shared personal statements regarding the demise of their marriage. Affleck has not yet responded to Lopez’s divorce filing in court.

