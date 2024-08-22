‘Dancing With the Stars’ announces its first contestant, and Olympic fans are thrilled

“Dancing With the Stars” has revealed its first celebrity contestant for its newest season. And Olympic fans will be thrilled.

Several weeks ago, a man by the name of Stephen Nedoroscik was waiting in the wings for his turn to compete on the pommel horse for Team USA’s men’s gymnastics team. Little did the world know, he would soon become an American hero.

Stephen Nedoroscik becoming a national hero right before our eyes was one of the most unforgettable moments of the #ParisOlympics! ???????? pic.twitter.com/inBEtzMsjf — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) August 12, 2024

Putting on a performance of a lifetime, Nedoroscik helped Team USA secure a bronze medal in the Team All-Around event. As several people would go on to say, Nedoroscik’s job was pommel horse and pommel horse he did.

Now, Nedoroscik is trading in his singlet for dance shoes as he was recently named the newest celebrity contestant for the upcoming season of “Dancing With the Stars,” which is set to premiere on Disney+ on Sept. 17.

While a guest on Good Morning America, Nedoroscik says he’s hoping to bring some of the moves he does on the pommel horse to the dance floor this coming fall.

From the pommel horse to the dance floor, two-time bronze medalist Stephen Nedoroscik is hitting the ballroom floor on this season of #DWTS! ???????????? "I want to bring some of that gymnastics. Maybe a backflip or handstand."@GymnastSteve@officialdwtshttps://t.co/mAGRowlBi4 pic.twitter.com/g1gh9gmWkp — Good Morning America (@GMA) August 22, 2024

“I want to bring some of that gymnastics. Maybe a backflip or handstand. I want to have fun with it,” he told the GMA crew.

Nedoroscik will be the latest in a longline of Olympians who have competed on “Dancing With the Stars”, namely Suni Lee, Simone Biles, Shawn Johnson, Laurie Hernandez, and Nastia Liukin just to name a few.

But Nedoroscik will become the first Olympic male gymnast to compete for the mirror ball trophy.

As for how he will deal with his glasses during his dances, Nedoroscik says that is to be determined. Many people won’t forget how the gymnast slipped off his spectacles just before mounting on to the pommel horse at the Olympics, pulling several comparisons to Superman’s alter ego, Clark Kent.

Stephen Nedoroscik, The Glasses-Wearing Pommel Horse Dude, Is The Newest US Olympic Star After Delivering A Clutch Performance To Win Us A Medal https://t.co/R3aSsSPvHN pic.twitter.com/7nS2oedbgb — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) July 29, 2024

“I’m very excited to do it,” Nedoroscik said of the opportunity to be on Dancing With the Stars.

