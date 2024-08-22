Channing Tatum reveals what he finds “horrifying” about being a dad

While a guest on Late Night with Seth Meyers, Channing Tatum opened up about what horrifies him most about being a dad to his 11-year-old daughter Everly.

During the Aug. 22 show, Tatum shared what it was like seeing Taylor Swift’s eras tour twice, once with his daughter and then again with his fiancée Zoe Kravitz. “I saw it in LA with my daughter. Seeing it with your daughter is very different because you know, you gotta like go in. I was dancing like I’d never danced before,” he explained.

As it turns out, Everly has no idea about her dad’s dancing past. Tatum is known for his dancing abilities having starred in several Step Up movies and Magic Mike movies.

“Well you also have to make sure you’re not dancing like you dance, you know what I mean? There was none of this,” the actor admitted as he did a body roll. “There was zero of that. I’m so grateful that she doesn’t know how I dance.”

That’s when Meyers asked when Tatum plans on sharing his Magic Mike past with his daughter. And if he can help it, he hopes she never finds out.

“It’s going to be horrifying when she does,” Tatum admitted.

It’s clear Tatum enjoys being a father to Everly. He also talked about her love of ghosts and witches, opening up about their recent trip to Salem, Massachusetts.

He admitted that while his daughter doesn’t seem to scare easily, he’s not as big of a fan as his daughter is. He hoped that by taking her to Salem Everly “would be less mesmerized” by it all.

But it backfired. “She was so leaning in,” Tatum said. So much so that she wanted to stay in a haunted hotel.

“I’m not about it,” the dad admitted.

