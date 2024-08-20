TikToker Kyle Merisa Roth’s cause of death revealed four months after her death

Four months after TikToker Kyle Merisa Roth’s unexpected death, her cause of death has been revealed.

Roth was known for her famous catchphrase, “You want more, I’ll give you more.” She often frequented TikTok sharing the latest in celebrity gossip from various gossip sites and putting in her own opinions.

Roth was 36 years old at the time of her passing.

According to E! News, following the autopsy, Maryland’s Chief Medical Examiner has ruled the manner of her death as natural. Her cause of her death has been determined to be cardiac arrhythmia due to myocardial fibrosis.

Roth’s mom, Jacquie, took to her LinkedIn account to confirm the news in April.

“This is not a platform for personal life shares but so many of my connections on this platform go back years and I have a devastating loss to share,” Jacquie wrote alongside a photo of her and Kyle together.

“My daughter Kyle has passed away. She touched some of your lives personally and some of your lives via her immense life on another platform,” she continued.

“Kyle loved and lived fiercely. Nothing makes sense now and we’ll understand more in the next few days. Be kind to one another please.”

Kyle’s sister, Lindsay Roth, also confirmed the news with an Instagram post of her own.

“My sister Kyle Marisa passed away last week. Ss a family we are still processing and deciding how to properly celebrate and honor her life,” she wrote.

“I know she touched so many people with her humor, intelligence, beauty, gossip activism, athleticism and more – she had so many gifts. If anyone wants to connect about Kyle, I’m here to talk and share memories. I will also keep you in the loop on any memorials as they are planned.”

“I am so sorry to those learning about this loss right now. Any prayers thoughts blessings or intentions for this souls smooth transition are welcomed.”

