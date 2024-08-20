Taylor Swift fills last London show with several epic surprises

Taylor Swift fans are often calling themselves clowns. With two more of Swift’s albums still yet to be re-recorded, fans have been impatiently waiting for the announcement of Debut (Taylor’s Version) and Reputation (Taylor’s Version.)

Swift often talks with her fans through “easter eggs” she often throws into her lyrics, promotions, and performances. And a lot of fans have made the case that she would make some sort of an announcement on the final day of the European leg of her tour.

Well, today, Aug. 20, fans waiting with bated breath as she performed her final concert in London, England in Wembley stadium.

And the clowns can officially take off their red noses, kind of.

While neither Reputation TV nor Debut TV were announced, Swift did have several surprises during her 8th Wembley show.

???? Florence Welch joins Taylor Swift on stage at #LondonTSTheErasTour for the live debut of their collab “Florida!!!” pic.twitter.com/D7BHufINYo — Taylor Swift Museum (@theswiftmuseum) August 20, 2024

The first is she brought Florence Welch on stage to sing her new song Florida!!! for the first time ever.

The, while standing in an orange dress with her guitar draped over her shoulder, Swift brought her friend, and longtime collaborator on stage, Jack Antinoff, on stage to help her with the surprise song section of the concert.

Both surprises left Swift fans in a frenzy.

Taylor Swift and Jack Antonoff reenacting the creation process of “Getaway Car” bridge.#LondonTSTheErasTour pic.twitter.com/BOTCfVf79r — Taylor Swift Charts (@chartstswift) August 20, 2024

Swift has been re-recording and re-releasing her first six albums after her master’s were sold and purchased without her knowledge to Scooter Braun. An idea that was presented to her by Kelly Clarkson.

After the final night of the London shows, Taylor still has two albums left to re-record, Reputation TV and Debut TV. It remains unclear when those albums will be released.

Back to clowning Swift fans go.

