Marlo Thomas says goodbye to her supporters as she griefs husband Phil Donahue’s death

Marlo Thomas is sharing a message to her supporters before she takes a break from public life.

On Aug. 19, Thomas’s husband, legendary talk show host Phil Donahue passed away.

“Groundbreaking TV talk show journalist Phil Donahue died Sunday night at home surrounded by his wife of 44 years Marlo Thomas, his sister, his children, grandchildren and his beloved golden retriever Charlie,” the statement read, according to NBC News.

“Donahue was 88 years old and passed away peacefully following a long illness.”

Now Thomas is sharing her own statement on Instagram. Alongside one of her favorite photos of herself with Donahue while on a vacation together, Thomas began by saying, “Hello, Friends.”

“I’m sure by now you’ve heard the very sad news that I lost my sweetheart last night, so I know you understand that I’ll be stepping away from this page for a while to take care of myself and the many people who took care of Phil, and held him close to their hearts,” she continued.

Not wanting “to disappear without saying thank you for the beautiful messages of love and support,” Thomas also thanked their supporters “for the wonderful and generous way that you’ve let Phil and me share our life adventure with you over the years.”

Thomas described her husband of 44 years “as a man who spent his career loving his audiences,” revealing that Donahue “got such a kick out of our cozy little community here, and I know he would be very touched by the heartwarming thoughts and memories you’ve been sharing.”

“Until I return, I wish you good health and happy days in the company of family and friends, and I hope that you will continue to hold close those you cherish most, just as I was blessed to do with my beloved Phillip,” she concluded her statement, signing it, “Love, Marlo.”

Shortly after sharing the news of his passing, the Donahue family asked that “in lieu of flowers,” those who would like to remember the host instead make donations to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or the Phil Donahue/Notre Dame Scholarship Fund.”

