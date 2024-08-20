Jennifer Lopez official files for divorce from Ben Affleck 2 years after saying ‘I do’

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are officially ending their marriage, two years after saying “I do.”

E! News and TMZ reports that Lopez filed for divorce on Aug. 20 in Los Angeles. She listed their date of separation as April 26.

News of their divorce filing comes after months of speculation about the status of their relationship. In May, reports alleged that Affleck and Lopez had not been publicly photographed together for 47 days.

According to People, the lack of photo evidence of the couple together has ignited the rumor mill, which has been claiming that Ben and Jen have been dealing with tension in their marriage.

As People reported, the couple “were last snapped together holding hands in New York City on March 30.”

Shuttterstock

Several additional reports since revealed that while Affleck and Lopez had spent a significant amount of time apart but were also attempting to work on their marriage. In the end, the couple has chosen to end their marriage.

Ben and Jen exchanged vows in July 2022.

Back in February, Lopez opened up about her first relationship with Ben Affleck and what went wrong between the two of them.

As many people already know, Jennifer and Ben were engaged once before during the early 2000s. The couple met each other on the set of their movie “Gigli” in 2001.

RELATED: Jennifer Lopez Stuns With Possible Retirement Announcement

The now husband and wife were engaged to be married in 2003 only to break off their engagement three days before their wedding.

Image via Shutterstock

“Ben and I, we broke up three days before our wedding,” Jennifer revealed in her new documentary titled The Greatest Love Story Never Told. “We had a big wedding planned—14 ushers and bridesmaids—and three days before, we just crumbled under the pressure.”

Jennifer explained that being Hollywood’s “It” couple at the time was too much for them. “The massive amount of scrutiny around out private life,” Lopez said was the main reason for their break up.

Lopez went on to say for years after ending their first engagement, “it was really hard because I didn’t just feel like I lost the love of my life, I felt like I lost the best friend that I ever had.”

Shutterstock

And that angered Lopez, but admitted if it wasn’t for “that heartbreak” it wouldn’t have “set both of us on a course to figuring ourselves out to being better people.”

Almost two decades later, Lopez and Affleck found each other again in 2021, and finally married each other in 2022.

Shutterstock

As Mamas Uncut previously reported, Ben proposed again just months before becoming husband and wife with a ring that had “Not. Going. Anywhere.” engraved on it.

In a 2022 interview, Lopez said that’s how he used to end of all their emails to one another. And revealed that there was no question she and Ben are meant to be together.

Image via Shuttterstock

RELATED: Jennifer Lopez Talks About Her ‘Full Circle’ Moment With Ben Affleck and the Sweet Message He Left on Her Engagement Ring

“That’s how he would sign his emails when we started talking again. Like, ‘Don’t worry, I’m not going anywhere.’ “Now, we know and there’s no questions. It’s me and you, all the way, ’til the end,” she said, adding second chances can work out.”

What a love story.

This post appeared first in Mamasuncut – https://mamasuncut.com/, visit the original post here: Jennifer Lopez official files for divorce from Ben Affleck 2 years after saying ‘I do’