Mom speaks out after Taylor Swift meets with young survivors of themed dance class attack

On July 29, several children and adults were victims of a knife attack that took place at a Taylor Swift-themed dance and yoga class in Southport, England.

Now, Swift has opened up her arms and her hearts to the survivors of that attack. On August 18, just before the fourth Wembley concert, her seventh overall, Swift met with some of the young girls were there that fateful day in July.

The young girls’ mom, Sami Foster, shared images from their time with Swift just before the show began on TikTok.

@_samifoster You drew stars around my scars ???????? …. The biggest thankyou to @Taylor Swift and her mum for making the most magical night possible for us all ???????? thankyou for bringing Hope & Autumn pure happiness last night & always ???????????? taylorswift taylornation erastour swifties andreaswift ♬ enchanted 1989 tour – swiftieoath

“You drew stars around my scars,” Foster wrote, quoting one of Swift’s songs, “Cardigan.”

“The biggest thank you to Taylor Swift and her mum for making the most magical night possible for us all,” she continued. “Thank you for bringing Hope and Autumn pure happiness last night and always.”

In the comments, people were thrilled that Hope and Autumn were given the opportunity to meet their idol. “Omg, Taylor. I knew she would do something special for the girls,” a fan wrote. “Thank you so much for sharing mama, you’re an absolute warrior. I hope you and your girls heal.”

“This is so lovely. I hope when the girls are older this is the memory that shines through. I don’t know if this was night 4 but it would explain why Taylor was so teary eyed. Must’ve been emotional,” another added.

According to a news released obtained by People, Merseyside Police confirmed three children between the ages of 6 and 9 loss their lives in the attack.

“Eight other children suffered stab wounds sustained during the attack, and five of them are in a critical condition,” the release continued. “Two adults are also in a critical condition after being injured during the incident.”

The following day, Swift shared a statement offering her condolences to the families affected.

“The horror of yesterday’s attack in Southport is washing over me continuously, and I’m just completely in shock. The loss of life and innocence, and the horrendous trauma inflicted on everyone who was there, the families, and first responders,” Swift began her statement.

“These were just little kids at a dance class. I am at a completely loss for how to ever convey my sympathies to these families,” she concluded.

Following the attack, police confirmed that a 17-year-old male was arrested in connection to the deadly assault. “This incident is not currently being treated as terror-related and we are not looking for anyone else in connection with it.”

