On May 27, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt turned 18.

And as court documents revealed, Shiloh made the decision to change her name. Her surname that is.

In documents initially obtained by TMZ, Shiloh filed a petition to change her name from Shiloh Jolie-Pitt to Shiloh Jolie.

Photo-Video Lab / Shutterstock.com

The decision to do so comes as Shiloh’s parents Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have been embroiled in lengthy legal battles regarding their divorce after separating eight years ago in 2016.

In July, Shiloh issued a legal notice in the Los Angeles Times. The notice was then published in the Times over the past few weeks.

The published notice is a necessary step for anyone to have their name-change petition approved by the courts. According to California law, in order to legally change your name, the person “must publish the Order to Show Cause once a week for 4 weeks in a row before your court date.”

Now, her petition has been approved.

Photo-Video Lab / Shutterstock.com

It was initially reported by ABC News that Shiloh’s name change hearing was scheduled for July 29. However, as TMZ reports, the petition was approved by a judge without a hearing ever taken place.

New court documents reveal that she has received court approval to removed Pitt from her name. Now, she will be officially recognized as Shiloh Nouvel Jolie.

This post appeared first in Mamasuncut – https://mamasuncut.com/, visit the original post here: Angeline Jolie and Brad Pitt’s daughter’s name change approved by the courts