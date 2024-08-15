Matthew Perry’s stepfather Keith Morrison speaks after arrest made in death investigation

Law enforcement sources have confirmed to NBC News that multiple people have been charged in connection to Matthew Perry’s death.

The “Friends” star died on Oct. 28, 2023 of a ketamine overdose.

Now, Perry’s stepfather, journalist Keith Morrison has shared a statement. “We were and still are heartbroken by Matthew’s death,” the family noted, “but it has helped to know law enforcement has taken his case very seriously. We look forward to justice taking its course.”

The arrest of at least one individual took place in Southern California where Perry was found face down in the pool of his home.

Prior to his death, Perry was undergoing ketamine infusion therapy to treat his anxiety and depression. His last treatment took place more than a week before his death.

According to the medical examiner, the amount of ketamine found in Perry’s system at the time of his passing “could not be from that infusion therapy.” It was revealed that the amount of ketamine discovered in Perry’s system was equivalent to the amount used for general anesthesia during surgery.

Perry’s death was ultimately ruled an accident. Drowning, coronary artery disease, and buprenorphine effects were listed as contributing factors in his death.

While talking with Hoda Kotb on her Making Space podcast, Morrison also opened up about life after Perry’s tragic passing.

“As other people have told me hundreds of times, it doesn’t go away,” Morrison told Kotb about grief. “It’s with you every day. It’s with you all the time, and there’s some new aspect of it that assaults your brain.”

As Morrison continued, the last four months haven’t been “easy” for him, but “especially for [Perry’s] mom” Suzanne who he married in 1981.

Morrison went on to talk a bit about Perry’s last months of his life. “Toward the end of his life, they were closer than I’ve seen them for decades,” Morrison said of Perry and his mom.

“I never tried to replace his dad … but I was there for him, and he knew it, and we were close.”

According to the journalist, at the time of his death, Perry was happy, something he hadn’t been in quite some time.

“He was happy, and he said so. And he hadn’t said that for a long time. So it’s a source of comfort, but also he didn’t get to have his third act, and that’s not fair,” Morrison told Kotb.

